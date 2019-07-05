Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $529,205 as Market Value Rose; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Cut Holding

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 19,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 1.62 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, down from 197,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 5.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 5,515 shares to 43,075 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 18.81 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 60,765 shares to 333,598 shares, valued at $21.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.79B for 10.84 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.