Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Wabtec Com (WAB) Holding by $3.79 Million; Monetta Financial Services Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 1037.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 53,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 58,507 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, up from 5,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 829,558 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset De holds 0.49% or 6,035 shares in its portfolio. Argent Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 16,461 are held by Cypress. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 38,312 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Invest holds 3.13% or 282,036 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management reported 2.05 million shares. 23,739 were reported by Jag Mgmt Lc. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,645 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Llc Ca holds 2,994 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kcm Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 158,476 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 805,255 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Yale Cap has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,777 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.66% or 43,247 shares in its portfolio. 15,700 are held by Delta Mngmt Lc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was made by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp Com by 7,837 shares to 65,161 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Co (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,976 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 4,551 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl stated it has 914,330 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.48% or 11.17 million shares. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 20,897 shares stake. Bessemer has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Com holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1.19 million shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 251 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 69,297 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 356,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 55,689 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 100,434 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 5 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 537 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 199,459 shares.