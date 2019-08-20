Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted By $366,887 Its Fedex Com (FDX) Holding; Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AIR)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Fedex Corp Com (FDX) stake by 7.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc acquired 2,027 shares as Fedex Corp Com (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 29,984 shares with $5.44M value, up from 27,957 last quarter. Fedex Corp Com now has $41.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $158.31. About 1.37 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 131 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 95 trimmed and sold positions in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 66.25 million shares, up from 34.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 73 Increased: 82 New Position: 49.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 25.70% above currents $158.31 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 20 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Bernstein. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 31. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent has invested 0.35% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Manhattan holds 0.4% or 384,150 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Adv reported 0.48% stake. Reliant Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,841 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 5,657 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold Com invested in 0.17% or 6,219 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 14,611 shares. First Republic Inc stated it has 91,974 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B owns 148,642 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.91% or 12,963 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 525 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 2,338 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mcmillion Mngmt holds 2.34% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 23,752 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. 600 shares were bought by Inglis John C, worth $100,614.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,700 shares to 29,084 valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,202 shares and now owns 126,936 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 4.53% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. for 562,826 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 154,661 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Telemark Asset Management Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 63,270 shares.

Analysts await AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AIR’s profit will be $18.24 million for 20.38 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by AAR Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It has a 206.83 P/E ratio. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.