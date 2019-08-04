Thompson Investment Management Has Increased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Appliance Recycling Centers of America – Com (ARCI) SI Decreased By 30.97%

Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com (NASDAQ:ARCI) had a decrease of 30.97% in short interest. ARCI’s SI was 51,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.97% from 74,600 shares previously. With 507,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com (NASDAQ:ARCI)’s short sellers to cover ARCI’s short positions. The SI to Appliance Recycling Centers of America Inc – Com’s float is 1.13%. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 567 shares traded. Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI) has risen 15.29% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.29% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 8.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc acquired 11,178 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 141,779 shares with $8.09M value, up from 130,601 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $86.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S SENSETIME SAYS QUALCOMM VENTURES ALSO AMONG STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 240,489 shares or 9.08% less from 264,506 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,000 are owned by First Wilshire Secs Mngmt. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested in 128,700 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp owns 29,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCI). Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 869 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 10,015 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,861 shares.

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells and recycles household appliances through a chain of company-owned retail stores under the ApplianceSmart name. The company has market cap of $6.66 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail and Recycling. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores offer new appliances; affordable value-priced, niche offerings, such as close-outs, factory overruns, and discontinued models, as well as special-buy appliances, including out-of-carton merchandise and others; byproduct materials, such as metals of recycled appliances; and carbon offsets created by the destruction of ozone-depleting refrigerants.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Fincl Grp invested 3.7% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atlas Browninc reported 5,305 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd Com owns 90,007 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. The California-based Eqis Management Inc has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 4.86M shares. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 6,416 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Citigroup reported 0.08% stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 645 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd stated it has 934,868 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,064 shares. City has 27,718 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation accumulated 124,695 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 11,866 shares to 12,466 valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 8,274 shares and now owns 158,181 shares. Johnson Controls Intl was reduced too.