Thompson Investment Management Has Increased Its Ii Vi Com (IIVI) Position by $974,025 as Stock Price Rose; Cooke & Bieler LP Raised Colfax (CFX) Position by $1.39 Million

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc Com (IIVI) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 26,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 110,770 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 84,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 620,974 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corporation (CFX) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 48,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 6.56M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.76M, up from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 1.10 million shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 15,363 shares to 857,813 shares, valued at $120.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 315,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,130 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.