Thompson Investment Management Has Decreased Walmart (WMT) Stake By $448,916; 2 Analysts Bullish Cardtronics plc (CATM)

Among 2 analysts covering Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cardtronics has $40 highest and $38 lowest target. $39’s average target is 41.72% above currents $27.52 stock price. Cardtronics had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. See Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 65.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 4,628 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 2,488 shares with $243,000 value, down from 7,116 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $321.70B valuation. The stock increased 6.11% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 19.25M shares traded or 218.35% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/04/2018 – WAL MART DE MEXICO SAB DE CV WALMEX.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO MXN 53; 25/05/2018 – Walmart to webcast its investment community question and answer session with management on June 1; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 04/05/2018 – Sameepa Shetty: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart; 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Company Unveils Sustainability Roadmap to Engage Its Chinese Suppliers; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0.99% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 76,501 shares. Duff & Phelps has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 91,910 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Clearbridge Limited holds 0.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 3.30 million shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 14,175 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc accumulated 5,326 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 64,961 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 0.37% or 12,916 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 47,300 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.64 million shares. Violich Management holds 6,579 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Pinnacle, a Tennessee-based fund reported 19,252 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Among 16 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has $12500 highest and $102 lowest target. $112.81’s average target is 0.11% above currents $112.69 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Bank of America. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of WMT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Friday, February 22. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10700 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”.

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,100 shares to 8,260 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) stake by 5,515 shares and now owns 43,075 shares. Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

