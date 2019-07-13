Thompson Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $529,205 as Share Price Rose; Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stock Declined While Litespeed Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.66 Million

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 463,509 shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Reduces Interest Rate by 0.25%; 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE MARGINS BY 400 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 – 2020, COSTS SAVINGS OF $10 MLN IN 2018, $30 MLN STARTING IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 25/04/2018 – Comedians Paul Scheer and Michael Ian Black launch new podcasts with Midroll Media; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q Local Media Revenue Up Mid-Single Digits; 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP; 22/05/2018 – Scripps National Spelling Bee To Welcome 516 Spellers To Compete In 2018 National Finals

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, down from 197,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 16,031 shares. Paloma Prtn Management holds 26,672 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation holds 51,600 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 88,141 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 67,274 shares. Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 103,157 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 108,488 shares. 2.05M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Tru Commerce Of Vermont stated it has 912 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 35,012 shares. 361,119 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Hillsdale Invest invested in 0.06% or 33,000 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Meeder Asset Inc invested in 1,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 96,464 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity. Peirce Mary bought $161,683 worth of stock. $94,005 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E. The insider Scripps Eaton M bought 26,522 shares worth $494,517.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Enrgy Inc Com (NYSE:NBL) by 14,456 shares to 147,669 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.