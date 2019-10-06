Thompson Investment Management Has Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $591,138; Pepsico Com (PEP) Share Value Rose While Timber Creek Capital Management Cut Holding

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 16,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 26,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 10,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 176,341 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65 million, down from 187,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,000 shares to 68,989 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 222,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Capital Management Lc reported 4,563 shares. Estabrook Mgmt invested in 0% or 342,087 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 1.45% stake. D E Shaw & Inc holds 603,726 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Mgmt stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 51,928 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 6,299 were accumulated by Shine Inv Advisory Services. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 0.02% or 47,225 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,429 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr owns 3.46M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Paradigm Finance Advsr Ltd holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 44,006 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fiera Capital invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cheviot Value Management Lc invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Terril Brothers has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,797 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Flying Chip Stockâ€™s 5G Opportunity Takes a Hit – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broadcom’s Strong Financials And Acquisitions Will Lead To High Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.