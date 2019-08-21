Thompson Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $529,205 as Market Valuation Declined; As Block H & R (HRB) Shares Rose, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cut by $320,666 Its Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, down from 197,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 8.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 12,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 26,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 1.17 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ H&R Block Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRB); 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE “VERY NEAR FUTURE”; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 5,515 shares to 43,075 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 81,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 123,843 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 173,927 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 534,656 shares or 4.91% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 11.18M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hsbc Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.38M shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 77,107 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Altfest L J & Inc owns 0.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,651 shares. Moreover, Windsor Cap Management has 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,267 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated reported 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rench Wealth Management Inc has invested 3.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc reported 36,730 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 6.50M are owned by Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd reported 113,772 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 161,756 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 11.36M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp accumulated 4.76M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 1,200 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 340,189 shares. S&Co reported 15,000 shares. First Manhattan Communication owns 56,067 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Retail Bank And Tru holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal General Gru Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 252,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 898,827 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Inc. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 2.45 million shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 4.55 million shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Kbc Nv owns 267,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Management holds 12,410 shares.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA) by 55,849 shares to 105,434 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).