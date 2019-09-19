Thompson Investment Management Has Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Share Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Has Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 10,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 176,341 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65 million, down from 187,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 5.99 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 14,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 210,885 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.37M, up from 196,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.74. About 1.73M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,905 shares to 232,851 shares, valued at $23.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 41,042 shares to 446,380 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.