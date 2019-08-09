Thompson Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs C (LL) by $673,680 as Share Price Declined; Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Tekne Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $31.29 Million as Shares Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (LL) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 67,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.21% . The institutional investor held 427,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 360,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.35M market cap company. The stock increased 9.16% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 3.32 million shares traded or 156.35% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 214.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 201,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 295,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.11M, up from 94,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $152.09. About 3.20M shares traded or 77.93% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 229,986 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0% or 45,078 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 791,060 shares. Northern Corp owns 373,949 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 6,594 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Blackrock has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 11,373 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Everence Capital holds 11,530 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 50,096 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 905,326 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 148,307 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl by 36,053 shares to 58,910 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 100,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,315 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lee Enterprises, Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:LEE) 17% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Baker Hughes, a GE companyâ€™s (NYSE:BHGE) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Gap, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPB) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,592 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 300 shares. Frontier Cap Co reported 600,162 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 53,086 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 34,043 shares. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 89,966 shares. Commerce Bank accumulated 0.03% or 14,561 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 2.77 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Magnetar Finance Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,169 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Td Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Domini Impact Invs Ltd Liability has 2,416 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Steadfast Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 2.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 856,469 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IGV, INTU, NOW, ADSK: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk: Calls, Yes; Stock, No – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2019: ADSK, SMI, HPQ, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Autodesk Analysts Talk Growth Drivers After Investor Day – Benzinga” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.