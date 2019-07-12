Thompson Investment Management Has Boosted Its Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Holding by $1.00 Million; Portolan Capital Management Has Increased Its Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Holding by $824,754

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,107 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 40,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $147.97. About 451,609 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 824,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, up from 6.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 405,682 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 57.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS CITES SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXAS); 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Remediation Work Taking Place at a Caprito Well in Ward County, Texas; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Borrowing Base Under Revolving Credit Facility Increased by $40M to $175M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Declines Most in Over a Year

More notable recent Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abraxas Petroleum: Appears To Be A Solid Value Again Despite Some Recent Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oil Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Aug 10: WPT, BXE, AXAS – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 09/21/2016: AXAS,ANW,LEI – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2016. More interesting news about Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “AXAS Stock Is All Set Up for an Explosive Move Toward Higher Prices – Profit Confidential” published on April 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abraxas Petroleum: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2018.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,980 activity. The insider Schwartz Dirk A bought 8,580 shares worth $9,610. $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares were bought by Krog George William Jr. Another trade for 8,580 shares valued at $9,610 was made by Johnson Kenneth Wayne on Friday, February 8. $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) was bought by WATSON ROBERT L G. 9,028 shares valued at $9,610 were bought by Clarke Tod A on Friday, February 8. WENDEL STEPHEN T bought $9,610 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold AXAS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 214,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 24,405 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0% or 41,980 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 588,137 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 46,447 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 132,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 232,049 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 14,500 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 10,203 shares stake. Lpl Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). 23,288 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 2.80M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 288,168 shares. Crow Point Partners Limited Co holds 0.02% or 107,376 shares in its portfolio.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc. by 234,304 shares to 482,094 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,343 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. Ghp Investment owns 2,571 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP holds 8,700 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Northern Tru stated it has 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 10,432 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,992 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Texas Permanent School Fund has 8,868 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,834 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 80,526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has 2,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,831 were reported by International Gru.