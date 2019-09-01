Thompson Investment Management Decreased Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Market Value Declined; As Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Market Value Rose, Essex Financial Services Has Increased Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, down from 197,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 97,424 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “9.4% Yield, Overlooked Preferred Stock With Solid Coverage, Insiders Are Buying, From Compass Diversified – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Promotion of Pat Maciariello to Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) CEO Elias Sabo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “8.0% Yield Preferred Issue With Solid Coverage, Insiders Buying, From Compass Diversified – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Codisney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,361 shares to 25,660 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 5,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,520 shares, and cut its stake in Investco S&P 500 Eql Wgt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Communications Limited Com holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 277,071 shares stake. Park Avenue Secs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 13,697 shares. Ashford Mgmt owns 20,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware reported 0.1% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 63,411 shares. Wellington Shields Co Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Huntington Savings Bank holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 40,188 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 62,980 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 559,672 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated has 1,100 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 32,631 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 81,196 shares to 230,907 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 67,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “From Cisco to Advance Auto Parts: Execs at top Triangle employers talk trade war – Triangle Business Journal” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Ntwk accumulated 640 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fosun Ltd reported 8,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd holds 0.03% or 13,610 shares in its portfolio. Dean Inv Associates Limited Liability Com invested in 88,226 shares. 31,242 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 2.32% or 355,203 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 105,917 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co owns 1.74 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 133,376 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 4.20 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested in 95,635 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Bowen Hanes accumulated 990,075 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc invested in 48,864 shares.