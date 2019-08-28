Thompson Investment Management Decreased Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding; Texas Instruments (TXN) Sellers Increased By 1.37% Their Shorts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) had an increase of 1.37% in short interest. TXN’s SI was 18.76 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.37% from 18.51 million shares previously. With 4.63 million avg volume, 4 days are for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s short sellers to cover TXN’s short positions. The SI to Texas Instruments Incorporated’s float is 2%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $122.18. About 3.68M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 4.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,645 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 204,575 shares with $16.53M value, down from 214,220 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $284.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.19. About 9.05M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 26.51% above currents $67.19 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Fin Bank N A stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Mitchell Grp Inc has 2.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,270 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.37% or 22.12 million shares. Oppenheimer And holds 344,327 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns has invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The New York-based Qci Asset Management Inc New York has invested 1.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 487 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Company holds 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,016 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Company Adv owns 23,881 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 14,066 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 2,595 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.22% or 21,311 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 14,721 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. 1.49M were reported by Advisors Inc Ok.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil’s Aggressive Growth Strategy Needs Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 11,178 shares to 141,779 valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI) stake by 26,325 shares and now owns 110,770 shares. Urban Outfitters Inc Com (NASDAQ:URBN) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.20’s average target is -7.35% below currents $122.18 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.36% or 80,104 shares. Freestone Limited Liability stated it has 0.47% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Field And Main Bancshares reported 75 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd reported 4,634 shares stake. Assetmark reported 5,036 shares stake. Howard Cap Mgmt holds 7,170 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 46,894 shares. 104,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Co. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3.21M shares. Regents Of The University Of California has 3.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hightower Trust Service Lta has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Hollencrest has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 242,219 are held by Atlanta Mngmt L L C. 312,506 were accumulated by First Republic Mgmt Incorporated.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.07 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 22.3 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.