Thompson Investment Management Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Share Value Rose; Laurion Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) as Stock Price Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 100.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 5,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,882 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, up from 5,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 1,995 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, down from 197,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 2.18M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $936,466 activity. 10,000 shares were sold by MEEUSEN RICHARD A, worth $590,190.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 38,300 shares to 700 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) by 141,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,700 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Badger Meter Appoints Bauer Investor Relations Executive – Business Wire” on July 31, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Meeusen to Retire as Badger Meter CEO; Bockhorst Named as Successor – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Saia Inc (SAIA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancshares & Tru Communication holds 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 1,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,811 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 26,789 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Regions Financial Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 594 shares. Citigroup reported 17,864 shares. Cardinal Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 21,189 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 191 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 215,930 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 37,035 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 106,021 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc reported 12,000 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.18 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks See Fed Follow-Through – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet Security Fabric Products to Protect Nubank’s Network – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Best ETFs to Invest in 5G Theme – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zayo’s Video Network Solution Chosen by News Broadcaster – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Narwhal has 1.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.56% or 86,758 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Company holds 0.09% or 6,282 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs Inc has 126,378 shares. Moreover, Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 70,311 shares. Moreover, Old National National Bank In has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clark Cap Management owns 1.54 million shares. Sta Wealth Management Lc holds 4,609 shares. City Tru Com Fl holds 16,380 shares. Stralem And Communication accumulated 3.4% or 137,540 shares. Rmsincerbeaux owns 1.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 42,100 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.13% or 30,225 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt holds 5.15% or 176,225 shares in its portfolio.