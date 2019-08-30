Thompson Investment Management Cut Its Position in Hanesbrands Com (HBI) by $1.71 Million as Share Value Declined; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Share Value Rose, Midas Management Has Raised Stake

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 62.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 35,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.95. About 366,383 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (HBI) by 81.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 100,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 23,315 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 123,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 1.25M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 3,680 shares to 11,155 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,350 was bought by Evans Gerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.