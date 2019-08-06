Thompson Investment Management Cut Its Masco Com (MAS) Holding; PC Tel (PCTI) Has 1 Sentiment

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Masco Corp Com (MAS) stake by 11.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 19,350 shares as Masco Corp Com (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 143,217 shares with $5.63 million value, down from 162,567 last quarter. Masco Corp Com now has $10.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 3.32 million shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

PC Tel Inc (PCTI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 18 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 18 decreased and sold their stock positions in PC Tel Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 10.65 million shares, down from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PC Tel Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 11 New Position: 7.

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. PCTI’s profit will be $368,353 for 57.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality.

The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 18,748 shares traded. PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) has declined 26.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Rev $23.3M; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Reports Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 04/04/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center in Akron; 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation

More notable recent PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) And Wondering If The 34% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has PC-Tel (PCTI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADTRAN (ADTN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does It Make Sense To Buy PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 1.3% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. for 941,895 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 488,925 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 69,835 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Awm Investment Company Inc., a New York-based fund reported 190,987 shares.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $84.54 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Connected Solutions segment creates and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $198.51M for 13.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Thursday, March 14. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $52 target.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

