Thompson Investment Management Cut Its Hanesbrands Com (HBI) Stake by $1.71 Million; Partnervest Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Market Value Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (HBI) by 81.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 100,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 23,315 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 123,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 6.96 million shares traded or 46.02% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 12,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 22,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 27.99 million shares traded or 30.01% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 7,795 shares to 9,376 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 54,377 shares. Community Retail Bank Na holds 153,933 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 199,839 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,847 shares. Edgewood Lc, a New York-based fund reported 30,950 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 192,863 shares. Advisor Prns Lc reported 133,376 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs accumulated 3.30M shares or 0.74% of the stock. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 805,248 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Moreover, Montag A And Assoc Inc has 1.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 314,000 shares. 74,946 were reported by Schmidt P J Invest Management. Grace And White Inc New York holds 0.09% or 6,940 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 644,044 shares. Heathbridge holds 615,925 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 5,515 shares to 43,075 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. Cwm holds 0% or 2,011 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,313 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 29,552 shares. 55,784 are held by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability. Mackay Shields invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 46,988 shares in its portfolio. Argi Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 720 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 64,188 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Prudential owns 322,264 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 126,059 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 17,031 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

