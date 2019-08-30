Thompson Investment Management Cut Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $436,509; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Boosted Stake in Treehouse Foods (THS) by $389,440

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 21,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 15,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 54,692 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 16,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 351,644 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 367,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 9.80M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: U.S. CONSUMER WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – BofA European Investment Bank Co-Head Bob Elfring to Retire; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference Available Live Via Webcast; 15/05/2018 – ONLY 1 PCT OF INVESTORS THINK GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL STRENGTHEN OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS – BAML MAY FUND MANAGER SURVEY; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31B for 9.98 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested in 252,521 shares. 2.77M were reported by Fjarde Ap. Longer Invs reported 51,575 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 155,268 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Focused Investors Ltd Co owns 3.40M shares or 4.1% of their US portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.51% or 6.41M shares. Summit Financial Wealth Limited invested in 0.18% or 24,089 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 0.58% or 316,310 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 2.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Terril Brothers stated it has 5.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 53.30M shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 16,514 are owned by Iberiabank Corporation. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 16,528 shares. Griffin Asset invested in 165,808 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 26,325 shares to 110,770 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 43,611 shares to 14,247 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,993 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – THS – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Caterpillar, Qudian And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks From July 23 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Food stocks in retreat after McCormick earnings, Post downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Investors (THS) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 29,473 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 27,540 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability invested in 553,800 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc owns 0.1% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 33,983 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 49,363 shares. Blair William Il holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 5,642 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 44,566 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 152,283 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.07% or 168,069 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp invested in 784,826 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 512,463 were reported by Invesco Limited. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 578,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 97,370 shares.