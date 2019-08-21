Thompson Investment Management Cut Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake as Valuation Declined; Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Position

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $712.97. About 9,562 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM $400 MLN OF EXISTING 7.250% NOTES DUE 2019; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 204,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, down from 214,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 5,515 shares to 43,075 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

