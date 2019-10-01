Thompson Investment Management Cut Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) Holding as Stock Rose; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $8.39 Million as Share Price Rose

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 34,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 414,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.12M, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 5.13M shares traded or 33.02% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Prodtns (DIS) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 15,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 64,964 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, down from 80,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Prodtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,989 shares to 155,424 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 41,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Party City Holdco Inc Com.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.99 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.