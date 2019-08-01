Thompson Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Urban Outfitters Com (URBN); Middleton & Co Has Cut Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $465,276

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 33,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 36,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $215.54. About 280,664 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc Com (URBN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 84,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 74,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 202,377 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,882 are held by Weatherstone. Northeast Invest Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,477 shares. Mutual Of America Limited has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California-based Granite Investment Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 5.00M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Liberty Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 2.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,681 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd has 23,680 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 31,848 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.59% or 18,775 shares. Cypress holds 24,315 shares. 38,449 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Oh invested in 0.33% or 2,701 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.44 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares to 41,731 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc Com by 26,815 shares to 430,245 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,488 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 271,112 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 46,745 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 27,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.21M shares. Northern Corp holds 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 638,770 shares. Fil stated it has 6 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 79,660 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 190,000 were accumulated by Buckingham Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.81% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Pnc holds 0% or 48,604 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability invested in 408,671 shares. 252,903 were reported by Barclays Plc. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 80,484 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).