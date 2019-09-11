Thompson Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) as Share Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Increased Stake by $1.41 Million as Market Value Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 11,155 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 7,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 1.56 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 10,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 213,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89 million, up from 203,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 7.98M shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 881,847 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,414 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 9,734 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Lourd Capital Ltd Co accumulated 9,766 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Community Fin Service Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 27,759 shares. Ht Lc accumulated 14,879 shares. Waverton Inv Mngmt invested in 16,757 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). United Asset Strategies accumulated 0.19% or 5,772 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co holds 297,997 shares. Hexavest has invested 2.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 2,072 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York holds 0.05% or 65,666 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 742,385 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt invested in 9,527 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,869 shares to 37,958 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,170 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8,274 shares to 158,181 shares, valued at $13.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR) by 152,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,009 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cleararc Inc has 0.12% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Harvey Mngmt stated it has 1.3% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Baystate Wealth Lc stated it has 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,165 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 396,327 shares. Baupost Gru Inc Limited Liability Corp Ma holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2.00M shares. Amp Cap invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 44,544 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,085 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Raymond James Na owns 3,280 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 46,600 shares. Asset One Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 88,433 shares. Cambrian Ltd Partnership accumulated 3.64% or 16,724 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.