Thompson Investment Management Boosted Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Zions Bancorporation (ZION)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 8.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc acquired 11,178 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 141,779 shares with $8.09 million value, up from 130,601 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $86.63B valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 7.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC -CO ALSO ORDERED TO RECONVENE ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE, WHICH BASED ON REQUIRED NOTICE PERIOD, IS MARCH 23, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 209 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 182 sold and decreased their stakes in Zions Bancorporation. The funds in our database now possess: 168.18 million shares, down from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Zions Bancorporation in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 152 Increased: 139 New Position: 70.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 11,866 shares to 12,466 valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 8,274 shares and now owns 158,181 shares. Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H sold 40,000 shares worth $2.03M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Incorporated holds 567 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.07% or 212,858 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 68,932 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 0.65% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 192,164 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,185 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.23% or 408,234 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 100 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.24% or 288,400 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Pa holds 225,020 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 10,290 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 8,498 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 207,721 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co reported 934,868 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amg Tru National Bank holds 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 66,957 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 16.60% above currents $71.26 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 5.42% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association for 298,896 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 618,949 shares or 4.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Llc has 3.64% invested in the company for 1.87 million shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 3.1% in the stock. Forest Hill Capital Llc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 218,310 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $391,888 activity.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $193.55 million for 9.66 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 2.09M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.48 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.