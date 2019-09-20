Thompson Investment Management Boosted Its Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Position by $1.14 Million; As Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Market Value Declined, Eii Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $353,775

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 45,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31 million, up from 43,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $156.73. About 710,566 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 54,257 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, up from 46,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $132.69. About 138,681 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,000 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id holds 4,150 shares. 41,941 are owned by Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Quantbot Techs Lp accumulated 5,049 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,459 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 7,844 are owned by Logan Capital Mngmt. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership invested 0.77% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Landscape Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,794 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 562,608 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp reported 17,173 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trexquant LP invested in 20,531 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 13,512 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 3 Biggest Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock on Weakness – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Topbuild Corp Com by 7,837 shares to 65,161 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,341 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 461,457 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,349 shares. Cadence Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,757 shares. Bb&T accumulated 1,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Miles Cap reported 1,659 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Gru LP holds 0.19% or 36,223 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 16,501 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.54% stake. Intact Management Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 38,700 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0.18% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 2.09M shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,280 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 670,305 shares stake.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 2,588 shares to 17,108 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 1,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,363 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. Simon Property Group – The Motley Fool” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simon Property declares $2.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.