Thompson Investment Management Boosted By $765,700 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Xencor Has 1.51 Sentiment

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 60.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc acquired 3,100 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 8,260 shares with $2.04M value, up from 5,160 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $237.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans

Xencor Inc (XNCR) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 59 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 39 cut down and sold holdings in Xencor Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 46.61 million shares, up from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Xencor Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 29 Increased: 42 New Position: 17.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 359,202 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 5.9% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. for 2.06 million shares. Redmile Group Llc owns 3.04 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 511,328 shares. The Sweden-based Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab has invested 1.18% in the stock. Artal Group S.A., a Luxembourg-based fund reported 500,000 shares.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 64.36 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, January 17. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.