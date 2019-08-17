Thompson Investment Management Boosted By $673,680 Its Lumber Liquidators Hldgs C (LL) Stake; Spherix (SPEX) Shorts Up By 230.66%

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) had an increase of 230.66% in short interest. SPEX’s SI was 115,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 230.66% from 34,900 shares previously. With 61,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s short sellers to cover SPEX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 5,410 shares traded. Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) has declined 44.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500.

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (LL) stake by 18.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thompson Investment Management Inc acquired 67,368 shares as Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (LL)’s stock declined 34.21%. The Thompson Investment Management Inc holds 427,964 shares with $4.32 million value, up from 360,596 last quarter. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C now has $232.06 million valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 740,972 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has invested 0.04% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 21,454 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 26,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Trexquant Lp has invested 0.05% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 15,099 shares. Parametric Port reported 45,056 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 44,723 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Art Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 83,199 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). American Group accumulated 21,523 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 27.69% above currents $8.09 stock price. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $10 target. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush.

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased Viavi Solutions Inc Com stake by 26,815 shares to 430,245 valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 9,985 shares and now owns 187,288 shares. Johnson Controls Intl was reduced too.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $152,202 activity. The insider KNOWLES DENNIS R. bought $112,610. $39,592 worth of stock was bought by Tyson Charles E on Thursday, May 30.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company has market cap of $5.02 million. The firm owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. It has a 2.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular.

