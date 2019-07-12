Thomas White International LTD Upped Its Baidu Adr Rep A (BIDU) Position by $562,028 as Share Value Declined; Tompkins Financial Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $360,254 as Shares Rose

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 3,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 45,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 2.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 78,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 6.43M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 2,007 shares to 3,093 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) by 379,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,854 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr Cl A.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares to 1,203 shares, valued at $113,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,428 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

