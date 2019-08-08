Thomas White International LTD Upped Holding in Petrobras Adr (PBR) by $306,090 as Stock Value Rose; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Markel (MKL) by $3.59 Million as Market Value Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 28,757 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.65M, down from 32,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $11.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1115.81. About 33,407 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Petrobras Adr (PBR) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 20,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 289,143 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 268,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Petrobras Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 24.28M shares traded or 54.86% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras chooses France’s Engie for exclusive talks on gas pipeline unit; 15/03/2018 – Petrobras narrows 2017 loss, net debt falls below $85bn; 15/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras Reports 2017 Net Loss of BRL446 Million; 20/04/2018 – PETROBRAS IS SAID TO RECEIVE THREE BIDS FOR NATURAL GAS UNIT; 25/05/2018 – Brazil trucker protest lingers after government accord on diesel; 26/04/2018 – LexFinance Today Announced the Structuring and Funding of a US$ 5.7 Billion Arbitration Claim for the Benefit of Petrobras; 23/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS NOT CHANGING ITS PRICE POLICY, CEO TELLS PRESS; 28/03/2018 – PETROBRAS HEDGED EQUIVALENT TO 20% OF ANNUAL OUTPUT: NASSER; 05/04/2018 – Vallourec: Signs New Contracts With Petrobras for Supply of Products and Services; 28/03/2018 – PETROBRAS APPROVES SIGN UP TO OIL AND GAS CLIMATE INITIATIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 17,144 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 30,052 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) holds 1,249 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 1,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,580 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pennsylvania Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,000 shares. Returns Mgmt reported 10,412 shares stake. Legal & General Group Inc Plc has invested 0.06% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,654 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 757 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sprucegrove Invest Ltd invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Mraz Amerine & Associate, a California-based fund reported 18,394 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $297,037 activity. $101,519 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was sold by MARKEL STEVEN A on Monday, February 11. 200 Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares with value of $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 72,600 shares to 715,500 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX).

