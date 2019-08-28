Thomas White International LTD Trimmed Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Blume Capital Management Has Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $1.49 Million; Market Value Rose

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 34,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 40 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 34,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 141,680 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 5.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.01 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 0.49% stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.19 million shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. 763,500 were reported by Caledonia Investments Public Limited. Westwood Group Incorporated Inc reported 95,515 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First National Communication accumulated 153,806 shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc owns 4,830 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 213,763 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company reported 2.58% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 4,280 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested in 24,269 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 155,192 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd accumulated 29,906 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 482,664 shares. Hl Fin Services Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of China Adr (BACHY) by 56,125 shares to 244,108 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tata Motors Ltd Adr (NYSE:TTM) by 36,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Plc Adr (RBGLY).