Thomas White International LTD Trimmed Its Bp Plc Adr (BP) Holding by $394,052; Shareholder Puzo Michael J Has Upped Eog Resources (EOG) Holding

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 9,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,709 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 84,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 3.44 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/04/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS HAS ‘VERY STRONG’ PARTNERSHIP WITH RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT, STAYS OUT OF POLITICS; 14/03/2018 – BP Chief Economist Sees Oil Demand Growing Strongly This Year (Video); 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS WOOLWORTHS DEAL TO CLOSE TOWARD END OF THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS WILL RESULT IN FORMA NEGATIVE IMPACT CET1 OF ABT 45 BP; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – BP – 04/24/2018 07:15 PM; 09/03/2018 – BP: HAVEN’T BEEN NOTIFIED CO. IS PART OF MEXICO FUEL MKT PROBE; 10/04/2018 – BP UPSTREAM CEO BERNARD LOONEY SPEAKS IN LONDON; 21/03/2018 – Setback for Trump admin after tepid offshore oil lease sale; 19/03/2018 – Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP CEO SAYS IT MAY LOOK AT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN CEE REGION

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $88.92. About 1.49M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Llc owns 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,300 shares. Jones Finance Companies Lllp holds 22,116 shares. Sit Inc stated it has 8,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.24% stake. Madison Inv Hldgs Inc owns 244,002 shares. Blackrock invested 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 449 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 19,973 shares stake. 57,385 were reported by Washington Tru Communications. Stifel Financial holds 311,037 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 0.9% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp reported 5,820 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Savings Bank holds 200 shares. Zeke Limited Com owns 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 17,501 shares. Granite Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tata Motors Ltd Adr (NYSE:TTM) by 36,386 shares to 149,484 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc Adr by 22,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Come (NYSE:BLX).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 12.32 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

