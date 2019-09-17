Thomas White International LTD Trimmed Its Banco Macro Sa Adr (BMA) Stake by $3.76 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (BMA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 52,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 28 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 53,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 509,191 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 83.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 21,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 46,668 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 13.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Oracle and Intel Collaborate on Optane DC Persistent Memory Performance Breakthroughs in Next Generation Oracle Exadata X8M – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Bancshares accumulated 7,172 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 80,558 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.27% or 1.46 million shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 10,314 shares. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advsr has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 16,210 are owned by Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 101,488 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Llc accumulated 0.27% or 21,064 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt L P, a Florida-based fund reported 6,250 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 7,868 shares. Counselors reported 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 25,802 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 147,457 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 0.22% stake.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 9,740 shares to 20,260 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 435,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,547 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Are Collapsing This Morning – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GGAL leads financial gainers, ECPG and AMTB the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moody’s downgrades Argentina financial institutions’ ratings – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Banco Macro SA (BMA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Names Sinking on Argentina Election Shocker – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 12, 2019.