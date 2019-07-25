Thomas White International LTD Trimmed Holding in Ball (BLL) by $359,100 as Market Valuation Rose; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Price Rose, Jana Partners Has Upped Its Position by $91.17 Million

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 979,500 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (BLL) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,132 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 24,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Ball Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 1.44M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/05/2018 – New York Today: New York Today: One Ball and a Wall; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 19/04/2018 – Wild & Wolf: Ball on the End of the Toy Xylophone Beater Stick Can Separate; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 12/04/2018 – Ball Recognizes Six Plants with Most Notable 2017 Sustainability Achievements; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 47,977 shares to 524,951 shares, valued at $21.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sa Adr (NYSE:CX) by 95,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 771,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (NYSE:TLK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. HAYES JOHN A had sold 91,701 shares worth $5.06 million on Wednesday, February 13. $725,018 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 27.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ball Aerospace Successfully Commissions Small Satellite, Begins On-Orbit Testing of Green Fuel – PRNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ball to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Ball Corp. Benefits From Rising Beverage Can Demand – Benzinga” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Fifth Third Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 5,030 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 562,021 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 206,596 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund invested in 0.08% or 6,647 shares. Raymond James owns 157,314 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0% or 267 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension has invested 0.1% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested in 0.22% or 17.16 million shares. Security Tru Com reported 1,105 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 84,592 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc stated it has 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Adirondack Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 124 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 3,741 shares in its portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.25% or 1.38M shares.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tiffany & Co. Is Interesting Here – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Tapestry (TPR), Others on Watch After LVMH Results – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Tariffs Aren’t the Only Reason for Investors to Worry About China – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.