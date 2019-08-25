Thomas White International LTD Stake in Yy Ads Cla (YY) Boosted by $357,336; As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Valuation Declined, Tyvor Capital Has Boosted Position by $31.07 Million

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Cla (YY) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 4,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 38,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 34,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 222.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.12M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 8.91M shares traded or 35.69% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 6,300 shares to 18,132 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,097 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp reported 7.94 million shares or 5.6% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsrs reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Td Asset holds 187,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 141,926 were reported by Weiss Multi. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 65,848 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.01% or 267,440 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag has 6,358 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 6,482 shares. New Generation Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.85% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 285,528 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Riggs Asset Managment owns 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 22 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.04M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 403,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.07% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. $138,150 worth of stock was bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4.

