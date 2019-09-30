Thomas White International LTD Stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (BMA) Has Lowered by $3.76 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Intrexon (Put) (XON) as Market Value Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (Put) (XON) by 1370.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 442,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 474,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 1.01M shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (BMA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 52,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 28 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 53,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 443,585 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold XON shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 120.81 million shares or 0.30% less from 121.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 293,307 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% or 15,231 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability holds 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 250 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 36,243 shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 36,304 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Stifel Financial accumulated 18,915 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 57 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 40,704 shares stake. Atria Investments holds 65,655 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON).

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ActoBio Therapeuticsâ„¢ Progresses AG019 to Next Stage of a Phase Ib/IIa Clinical Study for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Intrexon Corp (XON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid The Intrexon Hype – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Intrexon Stock Dropped 34% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Intrexon (XON) Down 31.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 15,900 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Call) by 99,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,800 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

More notable recent Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Banco Macro Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Names Sinking on Argentina Election Shocker – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy As the Index Escapes a Hard Correction – Investorplace.com” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Based On ROA, Banco Macro Is The World’s Most Profitable Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2018.