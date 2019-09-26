Thomas White International LTD Position in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (CTSH) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; Laurion Capital Management LP Stake in Citigroup (Call) (C) Has Boosted by $28.78 Million as Stock Rose

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (CTSH) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 70,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 146,315 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 76,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 3.20M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 268.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 411,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 564,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.50 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 11.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nio Inc (Call) by 620,500 shares to 892,100 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,952 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.25M shares to 11,092 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ping An Insurance Group Adr Re (PNGAY) by 285,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,343 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

