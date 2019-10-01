Thomas White International LTD Maintains Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM); Hanson Mcclain Has Cut Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $301,200 as Stock Price Rose

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 96.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 1,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 1,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $193.07. About 54,580 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 27,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 552,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.62 million, up from 524,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 4.49 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ping An Insurance Group Adr Re (PNGAY) by 285,981 shares to 480,343 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,525 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25M for 33.75 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 23,703 shares to 958,652 shares, valued at $63.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 143,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).