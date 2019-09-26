Thomas White International LTD Lowered Its Stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (BMA) as Shares Rose; As Fidelity National Information (FIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Washington Trust Company Has Boosted Its Stake

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (BMA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 52,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 28 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 53,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 423,853 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 2,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 85,863 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.53M, up from 83,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $133.85. About 952,215 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $162.02M for 2.89 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 52,824 shares to 152,616 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (NYSE:TLK) by 34,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Shiseido Adr (SSDOY).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,143 shares to 281,858 shares, valued at $55.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WASH) by 11,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,704 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

