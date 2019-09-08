Thomas White International LTD Lowered Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $703,950; Bank Of America (BAC) Share Value Rose While Swedbank Decreased Its Position by $1.64 Million

Swedbank decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 60,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 6.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.91M, down from 6.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE HIGHER LATER IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 2,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,763 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 7,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 22,148 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $83.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 524,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 120,494 shares. Georgia-based Southeast Asset has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Martin Management Lc invested in 2.64% or 367,123 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 1.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 35,020 shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 3.32M shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,000 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny holds 32,443 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). United Fire Group Inc holds 1.44% or 140,000 shares. Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 229,207 are owned by Earnest Prns Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs invested in 439,799 shares or 1.22% of the stock. 1,576 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Cumberland Prtn Ltd holds 2.32% or 93,368 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp holds 14,990 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech holds 1.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 793,371 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 885,945 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 45,850 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dana Invest stated it has 126,901 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Lau Associates Lc has 1.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Holt Lc Dba Holt Ptnrs LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,125 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pictet Natl Bank & Limited holds 19,860 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Lc owns 953 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.64B for 15.19 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc Adr by 22,750 shares to 384,579 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

