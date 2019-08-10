Thomas White International LTD Lowered Its Position in Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) as Stock Price Rose; Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Position in Bank Of America (BAC)

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 319,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 685,033 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.07 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week; 06/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday; CEO loan issue may come up’; 01/04/2018 – Gulf News Business: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon 2 years ago: RBI docs; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 38483.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 881,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 883,954 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 2,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference

More news for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 19, 2019 is yet another important article.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geely Automobile Hldgs Ltd Adr by 11,899 shares to 60,718 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 47,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb Seguridade Participacoes Adr (BBSEY).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc by 13,760 shares to 11,502 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,794 shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 1.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bailard owns 111,879 shares. Adirondack Trust stated it has 13,615 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.57% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 22.46M shares. Old Point Tru And Financial Svcs N A reported 38,129 shares. Schulhoff And owns 43,264 shares. 918,168 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Sit Invest Associate holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 210,866 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd reported 1.82 million shares. Kenmare Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 100,000 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability reported 45,491 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 11.08 million shares. Cardinal Mngmt invested in 1.08% or 392,495 shares. First City Mngmt has 68,333 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio.