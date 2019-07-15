Thomas White International LTD Lowered Its Position in Canadian Natl Railway Co (CNI) by $761,217; As Splunk (SPLK) Share Price Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut by $529,480 Its Holding

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway Co (CNI) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 8,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,976 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 53,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 551,086 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.82. About 1.75M shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp Ord (NASDAQ:SINA) by 6,134 shares to 31,358 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of China Adr (BACHY) by 56,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc Ads Cla (NASDAQ:YY).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN to webcast 2019 Investor Day presentations on June 4 – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Become a Dividend Mogul Millionaire: 3 Big Passive Income Stocks Yielding Up to 4.9% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 3 Quality Dividend Stocks for a $63500 Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Unifor ratifies three new CN agreements NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “June 6, 2019 – CN Celebrates 100 Years NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $907.46 million for 18.59 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.06% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 8,179 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 6,467 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 21,102 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bb&T reported 4,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Limited has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 15,700 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.04% or 43,357 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc invested 0.13% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 4,139 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Winfield invested in 0.88% or 13,295 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 110,810 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 4,698 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Lures Investors With Azure Kinect & Partner Updates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $211,267 activity.