Thomas White International LTD Lifted Its Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Holding by $501,934; Digital Rlty Tr Com (DLR) Shares Declined While Rhumbline Advisers Decreased Holding

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 250,967 shares as the company's stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 1.51M shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (DLR) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 36,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 336,088 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.99 million, down from 373,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 741,963 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr Cl A by 12,312 shares to 77,133 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (NYSE:SBS) by 126,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271 shares, and cut its stake in Csl Ltd Adr (CSLLY).



Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Com Paired (NYSE:CCL) by 45,158 shares to 771,134 shares, valued at $39.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 4,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Inc Com (NYSE:ALG).