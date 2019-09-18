Thomas White International LTD Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM); Sir Capital Management LP Holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Decreased by $4.08 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 64.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 194,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 108,401 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 302,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 33,250 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 27,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 552,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.62M, up from 524,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 426,555 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,450 shares to 4,310 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vinci Sa Adr (VCISY) by 80,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,045 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 285,564 shares to 403,938 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).