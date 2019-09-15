Thomas White International LTD Increases Stake in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (CTSH); As Regions Finl New (RF) Shares Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Trimmed by $6.72 Million Its Position

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 480,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.57 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 9.63 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (CTSH) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 70,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 146,315 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 76,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “November 1st Options Now Available For Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold & invested in 0.05% or 5,420 shares. Motco holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 75,743 shares. 140,811 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Ifrah Fincl Service owns 5,295 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability owns 6,471 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity has 4,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 8,758 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs holds 61,153 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 186,098 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Citigroup has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.25 million shares to 11,092 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vinci Sa Adr (VCISY) by 80,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,045 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 244,573 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $117.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 65,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 13,377 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 258,698 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0% or 558 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Two Sigma Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 74,939 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited stated it has 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Garde Cap, a Washington-based fund reported 13,121 shares. Country Club Tru Comm Na accumulated 0.77% or 447,675 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Amp Investors stated it has 0.05% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Hillsdale Inv Incorporated accumulated 33,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 255,028 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 200 are owned by Sandy Spring Bancorp.