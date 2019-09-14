Thomas White International LTD Increases Stake in China Mobile LTD Adr (CHL); Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding Held by Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 422.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,226 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 383,587 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (CHL) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 29,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 94,117 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 64,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 629,336 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (NYSE:BMA) by 52,998 shares to 28 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,525 shares, and cut its stake in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY).

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nokia Stock: Will There Be a 5G Payoff? – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Mobile: The Defensive 5G Play – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Does China Mobile’s Wireline Broadband Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8,650 shares to 4,669 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

