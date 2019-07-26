Thomas White International LTD Increased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 28.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,767 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 9,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.43. About 13.70M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $238.15. About 200,889 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Cap LP holds 15,900 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 74,160 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Howard Mngmt reported 314,852 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity reported 4.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menlo Advsrs invested 4.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,406 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & invested in 2.94% or 6.83 million shares. Shapiro Cap Management Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 2,308 shares. Provise Management Grp Inc Lc has 123,503 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt reported 6,586 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Management Ltd invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6,239 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) by 6,300 shares to 18,132 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csl Ltd Adr (CSLLY) by 5,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,101 shares, and cut its stake in Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing (HKXCY).