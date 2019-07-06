Thomas White International LTD Increased Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (MBT) Stake by $506,982; As Qualys (QLYS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lowered Position

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 77.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96,000, down from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.4. About 166,831 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (MBT) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 72,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,588 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 220,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 3.47 million shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 23.13% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q REV. 117B RUBLES, EST. 115B; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One invested in 0.01% or 14,500 shares. Ftb Inc reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 139,157 shares. Gsa Partners Llp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). 15,261 were reported by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Shelton Management invested in 0.01% or 272 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Champlain Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 916,935 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 8,574 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 40,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 457,544 were accumulated by Ranger Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 12,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fmr Lc has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $13.71M for 63.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $2.24 million activity. POSEY BRUCE K sold $187,152 worth of stock. The insider Fisher Melissa B sold $138,700. Hank Jeffrey P sold $1.06 million worth of stock.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 111,100 shares to 437,733 shares, valued at $72.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 7,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

