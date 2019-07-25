Thomas White International LTD Increased By $1.85 Million Its Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (CTSH) Stake; Panagora Asset Management Lifted Its Hill (HRC) Position

Thomas White International Ltd increased Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (CTSH) stake by 50.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd acquired 25,684 shares as Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 76,139 shares with $5.52M value, up from 50,455 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A now has $37.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 1.85 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Hill (HRC) stake by 1863.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 306,473 shares as Hill (HRC)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 322,920 shares with $34.18M value, up from 16,447 last quarter. Hill now has $7.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $106.74. About 106,242 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hill-Rom had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HRC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 23,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.31M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Commerce invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Advsrs invested in 0.35% or 64,152 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 13,613 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% or 1.08 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 11,497 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Dupont Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 8,804 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc reported 143 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 7,503 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.05% or 769,632 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 12,868 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership has 17,068 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 135,829 shares to 264,381 valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) stake by 2.56 million shares and now owns 4.46 million shares. S&P Global Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv reported 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Conning holds 0.04% or 17,929 shares in its portfolio. 9,241 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc has 5,497 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il holds 5,896 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Atria Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 27,564 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.21% or 101,900 shares. Howland Capital Management Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 39,444 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gam Ag holds 0.14% or 46,063 shares. Shell Asset Management Company has invested 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Millennium Lc has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated owns 7,386 shares.

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Companhia De Sanemento Basi (NYSE:SBS) stake by 126,270 shares to 271 valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Rakyat Indonesia Adr (BKRKY) stake by 280,790 shares and now owns 560,040 shares. Telefonica Brasil Sa Adr was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Middleton Sean also sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of stock. Another trade for 1,208 shares valued at $86,046 was made by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4.