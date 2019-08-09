Thomas White International LTD Holds Stake in Kb Financial Group Adr (KB); Ameriprise Financial Has Upped Its Movado Group (MOV) Holding

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Movado Group Inc (MOV) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 27,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.97% . The institutional investor held 232,442 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 205,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 167,875 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 45.66% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $615M-$625M; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.15 TO $2.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ Movado Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOV); 29/03/2018 – Movado 4Q Loss $33.9M; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: MOVADO FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 29/03/2018 – Movado Raises Dividend to 20c; 07/03/2018 Movado Opts Out of Baselworld, Sets Its Own Summit in Davos; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 11C; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $54.9M-Net $56.4M; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc Adr (KB) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 55,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 194,570 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 138,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.65 lastly. It is down 25.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 189,804 shares to 110,061 shares, valued at $16.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 283,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Papa John’s Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Softbank Corp Adr (SFTBY) by 13,498 shares to 98,255 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,763 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).