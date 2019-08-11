Thomas White International LTD Holds Position in China Pete And Chem Adr (SNP); As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Rose, Holder Manikay Partners Has Lowered Holding by $12.00 Million

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 1.40M shares traded or 23.11% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY IRON ORE MINED (100% BASIS) 67 MT VS 62 MT A YEAR AGO; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH; 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in China Pete And Chem Corp Adr (SNP) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 6,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 74,787 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 68,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in China Pete And Chem Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 121,903 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Asian oil demand to hit record, but industry can’t take eyes off Middle East; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude oil imports to all-time high; 04/04/2018 – China’s Unipec to ship 3rd VLCC diesel cargo to Western hemisphere; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude imports to all-time high; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC AIMS FOR SHALE GAS OUTPUT AT 10 BCM BY 2020- SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 23/03/2018 – STATE-BACKED FUNDS BOUGHT LARGE-CAP STOCKS INCLUDING CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP. AND CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 25/04/2018 – Sinopec plans to extend cuts in Saudi crude oil imports to June, July – officials; 15/05/2018 – Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery starts construction for bio-diesel blending; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE 60 BCM ANNUAL GAS SUPPLY CAPACITY BY 2023; 26/03/2018 – China’s Sinopec inks first deal to buy oil priced off Shanghai crude futures

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total reports Q2 miss as sharp fall in gas prices offsets production gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP Billiton plc goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP Billiton: We Need To See Support From Commodity Prices – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips misses Q2 estimates amid lower crude prices – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in January – The Motley Fool” on January 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Recon Updates Procurement Bidding Results from China Energy – PRNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sinopec detects ‘unusual financial data’ at Unipec trading arm – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apache Gets It: Lower Oil Prices Means Spend Less – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “10 U.S.-listed Chinese stocks that could unlock outsize gains – MarketWatch” with publication date: May 11, 2018.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr Cl A by 12,312 shares to 77,133 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 319,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 685,033 shares, and cut its stake in Csl Ltd Adr (CSLLY).